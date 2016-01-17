Warren Buffett hurting, on pace to lose $2.3B

Financial markets across the globe fell sharply on Friday, and Warren Buffett's wallet is taking a hit. The Oracle of Omaha was on pace to lose over $2.3 billion from his top five holdings alone: Wells Fargo, Kraft Heinz, Coca-Cola, IBM and American Express, according to FactSet. U.S. stocks dropped more than 2 percent after Chinese equities fell into bear market territory. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 536.94 points at session lows. uffett, however, was not alone. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was on track to lose......