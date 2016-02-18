Monthly Financial Markets Update – February 2016
Analytics & Forecasts

Monthly Financial Markets Update – February 2016

18 February 2016, 06:25
Francis Dogbe
Francis Dogbe
0
171
Following the reduction in equity prices, share market valuations are more attractive in most of the major markets, however, we expect that the themes driving investor nervousness may persist until mid-2016. In Australia, the most attractive parts of the market are in the small to medium-sized businesses where companies are exposed to structural growth such as increased tourism, Chinese consumers and services such as healthcare and education. Internationally, we continue to favour Europe, Japan and....
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