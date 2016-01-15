How to combine the right indicators and avoid wrong signals

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When it comes to indicators, there are three classes: momentum indicators, trend-following indicators and volatility indicators. Knowing which one belongs to which category, and how to combine them in a meaningful way can help you make much better trading decisions. On the other hand, combining indicators in a wrong way can lead to a lot of confusion, wrong price interpretation and, subsequently, to wrong trading decisions. Indicator redundancy means that a trader uses multiple indicators which show the same.....