Get $15 free to start live trading !

Hello Forex Trader,

Do you like to get 15$ free to start forex trading? You can start forex trading without your own money, I am giving you $15 gift to start trading right now. Just sign up to www.roboforex.com and open a live account, when you open live account, copy paste below one coupon in “Offer Code” option. You will get instantly $15 in your live account. If you lose this amount, no problem because this is not your pocket money. If you make profit, you can withdrawal your amount. You can open standard account or cent account. My suggestion, open a fix cent account or pro cent account, so 15$ will be 1500 cent in your account and you can apply your trading strategy on this amount easily.

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