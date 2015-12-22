All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts Iron forecast 22 December 2015, 07:20 Andriy Voynikov 0 111 Hi everybody! There is a good outlook for USD / CAD. Within 48 hours, it should come to the level of 1.3880.My Monitor 1.5 years. #signal To add comments, please log in or register Volatility Master - User Manual (Intraquotes Product) Trading Systems 763 0 2 Telegram to MT4 / MT5 Signal Trader Other 5080 15 5 📈🚨 Scalping Signal NO Repaint NO Lag 🚨✅ Trading Systems 1152 0 M1 EASY SCALPER ✅ 🚨🚨 Trading Systems 1117 0 Clear Breakout with TP + SL ✅📈 Trading Strategies 403 0 M1 EASY SCALPER ✅ 🚨🚨 Trading Systems 2390 0 Clear Breakout with TP + SL ✅📈 Trading Strategies 589 0 Bomb Bank Signal - YOUR TRUSTED Trading Systems 193 0 Application of moving averages Trading Strategies 634 0 3 Global Gold Analyticals 19.5.2024 Analytics & Forecasts 289 0 2 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 6 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 12 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 19 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 23 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 28 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 27 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 28 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 27 0 1 212 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 47 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 57 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB