GBPCHF BUTTERFLY PATTERN
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GBPCHF BUTTERFLY PATTERN

11 December 2015, 17:28
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
129

GBPCHF 4 HOUR BULLISH BUTTERFLY PATTERN FOUND

IT WILL TEST 1.5122 WHICH IS 38.2 FIBO LEVEL

#GBPCHF BUTTERFLY PATTERN