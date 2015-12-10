EURUSD Murrey Math Lines
Analytics & Forecasts

EURUSD Murrey Math Lines

10 December 2015, 02:33
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
121
The H1 chart, the predicted target of the current ascending movement is at the 8/8 level. However, if Eurodollar doesn’t rebound from the 7/8 level in the nearest future, the price may resume its decline and break Super Trends.
#EURUSD Murrey Math Lines