USDJPY Technical Analysis
Analytics & Forecasts

USDJPY Technical Analysis

5 December 2015, 14:36
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
140

USD JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

Yen is consolidating. The price may grow to reach 123.80. After that, the pair may return to 123.00.
#tips, Trend, signal, USDJPY Technical Analysis