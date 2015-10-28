Wall Street higher at open ahead of Fed

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher after two straight days of modest declines after Apple's strong results and as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s announcement on interest rates.



Investors are not expecting a rate increase during today’s meeting, however, they are hoping to get some signals from officials on what path the monetary policy is taking.



The S&P 500 opened 4 points, or 0.2%, higher at 2,070. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 48 points, or 0.3%, to 17,629 at the open. The Nasdaq Composite began the day up 7 points, or 0.2%, at 5,037.

European stocks were higher Wednesday with London's FTSE 100 up 0.41% and German DAX 30 higher 0.58%.

