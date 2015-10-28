Wall Street higher at open ahead of Fed

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U.S. stocks
opened slightly higher after two straight days of modest declines after Apple's strong results and as
investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s announcement on interest
rates.
Investors are not expecting a rate increase during today’s
meeting, however, they are hoping to get some signals from officials on what path the monetary policy is taking.
The S&P 500 opened 4 points, or 0.2%, higher at 2,070. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 48 points, or 0.3%, to 17,629 at the open. The Nasdaq Composite began the day up 7 points, or 0.2%, at 5,037.
European stocks were higher Wednesday with London's FTSE 100 up 0.41% and German DAX 30 higher 0.58%.