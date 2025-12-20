

🌍 EXTERNAL DEBT SUSTAINABILITY — WHEN BORROWING BECOMES A CURRENCY THREAT

💡 THE CORE IDEA

A country can grow with debt.

But when external debt grows faster than its ability to repay, the currency becomes fragile.

This is where long-term currency crises begin.

📊 WHAT IS EXTERNAL DEBT?

External debt is money a country owes to foreign lenders, usually in foreign currency.

It includes:

Government bonds held by foreigners

Foreign bank loans

Corporate foreign debt

IMF and international loans

Key problem:

Debt must be repaid in foreign currency, not the local one.

⚠️ WHY EXTERNAL DEBT IS DANGEROUS FOR CURRENCIES

1️⃣ Currency Mismatch Risk

If the local currency weakens, debt becomes more expensive to repay.

2️⃣ Capital Flight Risk

Foreign lenders can pull money fast → currency collapses.

3️⃣ Rate Shock Risk

Global rate hikes raise debt servicing costs instantly.

📉 WHEN EXTERNAL DEBT BECOMES UNSUSTAINABLE

Warning signs:

Debt rising faster than exports

Debt denominated mostly in USD or EUR

Falling FX reserves

Rising bond yields

Credit rating downgrades

This combination almost always ends with currency devaluation.

📈 REAL-WORLD EXAMPLES

🇹🇷 Turkey

High USD-denominated debt

Weak reserves

Persistent current account deficits

→ TRY collapses repeatedly

🇦🇷 Argentina

Heavy foreign borrowing

Low export income

→ Repeated currency crises

🇰🇷 South Korea (contrast)

High external debt

Strong exports + large reserves

→ Currency resilience

⚙️ PRO TIP — WATCH THESE RATIOS

External Debt ÷ Exports

External Debt ÷ FX Reserves

Short-Term Debt ÷ Reserves

Healthy zone:

Short-term debt covered by reserves

Danger zone:

Short-term debt > reserves

🚀 TAKEAWAY

External debt doesn’t kill currencies overnight.

It kills them when confidence breaks.

Countries that borrow in foreign currency must earn foreign currency.

If exports slow or capital flees, the exchange rate pays the price.

In forex, external debt is the quiet risk that turns into sudden collapse.

