Asian stocks catch a lift from US, Europe; Nikkei soars

Asian shares caught a tailwind on Wednesday on the heels strong rallies in the United States and Europe, with Japanese stocks on course for their biggest one-day gain in 4 1/2 years.Japan's Nikkei soared 5.7 percent, on track for its biggest rise in one day since March 2011, after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reiterated a pledge to lower the corporate tax rate.

TOKYO/SINGAPORE (Reuters)

By Lisa Twaronite and Nichola Saminather

Find out more by checking out the source link. http://www.reuters.com/article/2015/09/09/us-markets-global-idUSKCN0R900X20150909

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