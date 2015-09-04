Weekly digest Aug 31-Sept 4: Are we still waiting for Fed rate liftoff and why easing seems more likely than rate hikes

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.
News of the week: The ECB was the first to announce possible stimulus expansion. Who else? Are we still waiting for the Fed rate liftoff?
- MQL5 Blogs: ECB lowers growth and inflation forecasts, signals QE will last till September 2016
- Guardian: European Central Bank's gloom suggests QE2 may be on the horizon
- MQL5 Blogs: Analyst: Fed will hike rates just to slash them again and juice markets - Video
- Kitco News: No Fed Rate Hike Coming, They Never Intended To - Peter Schiff
- Bloomberg: The Fed's Fear of the Unknown
- MarketWatch: No rate hike at September meeting, agree ex–Fed insiders
- MarketWatch: Why Fed should be worried about deflationary forces
- Bloomberg: G-20 Draft Sees Fed Rate Increases as Risk to Global Markets
- MQL5 Blogs: The main message to market players from Jackson Hole
What's new in the world: policies, economic indicators, events
- CNBC: US to hit China hackers before Xi’s Washington visit
- MarketWatch: Sizeable outflow from China adds
to fears
- CNBC: Why China is a serious problem for the euro zone
- New York Times: Political Risks May Foil Economic Reform in China
- Guardian: Economic growth will not be the answer to the UK's housing crisis
- Guardian: 'Flash crash' trader indicted by US grand jury
- Bloomberg: Spain Is Winner From Oil, Commodities Plunge, De Guindos Says
- Bloomberg: Sweden's Happy Currency Warrior Stays Cool as Traders Pounce
- Deutsche Welle: Greek economy: Surprise return to growth
- Deutsche Welle: US mulls over sanctions on China and Russia for cyber attacks
- Reuters: Saudi king to meet with Obama amid Gulf concerns over Iran deal
- Reuters: Deepening economic ties belie China-Japan tension
- Reuters: India to tax collectors: give foreign companies a break
Currency market news
- MQL5 Blogs: The only chart forex traders need to keep in mind
- MarketWatch: Why Draghi's comments sent the euro lower
- Pound Sterling Live: Pound and Euro React to Fresh Chinese Economic Concerns
- CNBC: Is euro parity a done deal now?
- Pound Sterling Live: The British Pound Could Struggle Over Coming Weeks
- Pound Sterling Live: This is the Real Reason China Devalued the Renminbi
- Kitco News: Which Currency Saw The Highest Gold Price In August?
- MQL5 Blogs: USDJPY Weekly Outlook - 38.2% Fibo support level to be crossed for correction
Commodity market news
- MQL5 Blogs: GOLD Outlook for September - ranging bearish
- Bloomberg: What Rout? This Gold Miner’s Getting Near Record-High Prices
- MQL5 Blogs: UBS: Signs that global gold ETFs stabilize "encouraging"
- Bloomberg: Gold Isn't the Safe Haven Investors Thought It Would Be
- MQL5 Blogs: Short-covering, not demand for safe haven, drives gold - Data
- Bloomberg: Gold to Fluctuate Around $1,200: Zijin
- Kitco News: Researchers Using Gold And Sunlight To Make Hydrogen Fuel
- Bloomberg: Hedge Fund Manager Hall Says World Market ‘Not Awash in Oil’
- CNBC: Russia will not cut oil production: Deputy PM
Stock market news
- MarketWatch: Is the emerging markets bull back again?
- Bloomberg: China Seeks to Calm Global Markets Forecasting Yuan Stability
- MQL5 Blogs: Goldman Sachs sticks with bullish view on Chinese stocks
- Bloomberg: Italy's Time to Shine as Stocks Outperform After 10-Year Plunge
- Kitco News: Marc Faber Places His Bets On Mining Stocks, Specifically Precious Metals
- MQL5 Blogs: Nomura's strategist: S&P 500 will likely fall another 10-15%, will prompt Fed to launch stimulus
- MQL5 Blogs: Max Keiser: Return of global fear - Video
- MQL5 Blogs: August marked the worst month in nearly two decades for Dow
Company news
- MarketWatch: 5 cars that make Tesla’s Model X look like a deal
- MarketWatch: Apple’s biggest challenge: Topping the iPhone 6
- Forbes: iPhone 6S Leaks In Full, Confirms Size Changes
- CNNMoney: Samsung Gear S2 is a smartwatch for watch lovers
- CNBC: Lenovo: We’ll be a different company next quarter
- BBC News: China aviation giant buys Irish firm Avolon
- Reuters: Japanese banks among bidders for GE's local finance unit: sources
- Investing.com: Company Notes Digest 9.4.15
Self-development for traders
- MarketWatch: Best time to buy a new car may be just ahead
- MarketWatch: Guide to managing money from your 20s to your 70s
- Forbes: 11 Things Smart People Won't Say
- Forbes: The Business Schools Where Students Most Want To Go In 2015
- New York Times: End-of-Summer Business Reading: Dreamers and the Defiant
- New York Times: Is It Better to Buy or Rent?
- MarketWatch: This is the most successful app ever