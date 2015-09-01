Data are to be published during the day

11:00 Eurozone: The index of business activity in the manufacturing sector. The index is based on a survey of managers of private companies in the manufacturing sector. Expected values ​​to remain at levels from 52.4 the previous month, probably will not affect the European currency after the release of the data.

11:30 UK: Index of business activity in the manufacturing sector. Forecasts 50.9, which is a decline of 1 point compared to the previous period. Vazmozhmo GBP is to be under pressure after the release of the data.

11:30 UK: Approved applications for mortgage loans. Economists say the number of granted mortgage loans was 66.4 thousand. The indicator has little impact on the British pound.

12:00 Eurozone: Unemployment Rate. The unemployment rate is expected to be unchanged from 11.1% the previous period. It is higher volatility to EUR if the forecasts are not confirmed.

15:30 Canada: Gross Domestic Product. Analysts GDP is -0.9% compared to the previous period. Upon confirmation of the data is possible downward movement of the CAD.

16:45 US: Index of business activity in the manufacturing sector. The index has little impact on the dollar. Expected data are 52.9 points.

17:00 US: Index of business activity in the manufacturing sector ISM. The index of business activity in the manufacturing sector ISM's measure the level of activity of industrial managers. If the value is over 50, the indicator shows growth rates of economic development. Upward trend in the index has a positive effect on the national currency. Expectations are for 53 points

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