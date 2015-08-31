FX Monthly ranking and rating for September

GBP/NZD with the AUD/USD

NZD/USD with the GBP/AUD

______________________________________

When looking at the Top 10 in the Monthly Ranking and Rating list we can see that for the coming month the following stronger currencies are well represented for going long: USD(4X) followed by the GBP(3X). The AUD(4X) is the weaker currency followed by the NZD(3X).A nice combination for the coming month(s) may be e.g.:These are just a few examples and many other combinations are possible. The mentioned pair combinations can be traded at the same time according to the rules of the FxTaTrader strategy because these are all different currencies. By not trading the same currency in the same direction more than once you may have better chances with lower risk.

FxTaTrader Forex monthly ranking and rating for September





_______________________________________________________



_______________________________________________________



DISCLAIMER:

Analysis based on TA charts for all the major currency pairs. Good luck to all. No advice, just info. Every month the Forex ranking rating list will be prepared. All the relevant Time Frames will be analyzed and the ATR and Pip value will be set.The monthly articles will be published during weekdays only. When the 1st of the month is on Monday, Tuseday or Wednesday the weekend before will be used for creating the models. Otherwise the weekend after will be used. Reason for creating the information in the weekend is because the Weekly close is more important than the daily close.The Forex monthly ranking and rating list is meaningful data for my FxTaTrader strategy. Besides this list I also use the Monthly Currency Score which is also available once a month on my blog at FxTaTrader.com. If you would like to use this article then mention the source by providing the URL FxTaTrader.com or the direct link to this article. Good luck in the coming month.The articles are my personal opinion, not recommendations, FX trading is risky and not suitable for everyone.The content is for educational purposes only and is aimed solely for the use by ‘experienced’ traders in the FOREX market as the contents are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in forex trading. The content is for 'Forex Trading Journal' purpose only. Nothing should be construed as recommendation to purchase any financial instruments. The choice and risk is always yours. Thank you.