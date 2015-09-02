Goldman Sachs: China GDP was marked to be down although the government is targeting growth of about 7 percent

Goldman Sachs updated forecasts for China GDP over the next three years because of pessimism over the health of the world's second largest economy: China GDP was marked to be down 2016, 2017 and 2018 projections to 6.4 percent, 6.1 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively from 6.7 percent, 6.5 percent and 6.2 percent, previously. Chinese government is targeting growth of "around 7 percent" this year.

Longer-term growth forecasts are based on three factors - labor, capital and productivity.





