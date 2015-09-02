Goldman Sachs: China GDP was marked to be down although the government is targeting growth of about 7 percent

0
Goldman Sachs updated forecasts for China GDP over the next three years because of pessimism over the health of the world's second largest economy: China GDP was marked to be down 2016, 2017 and 2018 projections to 6.4 percent, 6.1 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively from 6.7 percent, 6.5 percent and 6.2 percent, previously. Chinese government is targeting growth of "around 7 percent" this year.
Longer-term growth forecasts are based on three factors - labor, capital and productivity.
World Bank Group: "The
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in China was worth 10360.10 billion US
dollars in 2014. The GDP value of China represents 16.71 percent of the
world economy. GDP in China averaged 1437.13 USD Billion from 1960 until
2014, reaching an all time high of 10360.10 USD Billion in 2014 and a
record low of 46.68 USD Billion in 1962."