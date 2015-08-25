Gold going to 500

I see a remote possibility of retracement to a price level 1160. Hence entered a BUY order of 0.2 lot size to safeguard the equity. If the price continues down, obviously there will be a small loss, but the prices retracing to 1160 poses more risk than the small loss in the price going down. Hence kept a stop loss with the previous low of the day. Expect the gold price to come down after reaching 1160, but it should do so by today end. Mostly, it should never go up to 1160, but if it does so today, it should certainly reverse back down by tomorrow.