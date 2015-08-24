EUR/USD going to 0.665

Since the eurusd has reached the high of 1.168, which was the high of gold too, 1168.0, without any retracements, i expect the gold and eurusd prices to fall to its historic lows. Since i do not have enough margin level in my account, cannot enter new SELL orders in gold but can enter SELL order from the current HIGH in eurusd. Hence entered another SELL order of 0.02 in eurusd. I expect the fall to be swift, even in this week. Do not bet on a BUY when the price is near a HIGH ZZ. EURUSD seems to have been resisted by 2005 LOW. DON'T BUY. This month candle can close below its opening price.