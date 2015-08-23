FX Weekly Currency Score Wk35 / Sun. 23-August-2015

______________________________________

The Currency Score analysis is one of the parameters used for the Ranking and Rating list which was published earlier this weekend. Besides this analysis and the corresponding chart I also provide the Forex ranking and rating list.It is recommended to read the page Currency score explained and Models in practice for a better understanding of the article. This article will provide my analysis on the 8 major currencies based on the technical analysis charts using the MACD and Ichimoku indicator on 4 time frames, the monthly, weekly, daily and 4 hours. The result of the technical analysis is the 2 screenshots in this article showing the Currency Score and the Currency Score Difference.

Last 3 months currency classification

Strong: GBP / USD / CHF. The preferred range is from 6 to 8.

Average: EUR / JPY. The preferred range is from 4 to 5.

Weak: NZD / AUD / CAD. The preferred range is from 1 to 3.

The last 3 months currency classification from a longer term perspective are provided for reference purposes. There are some changes and the new classification is provided here with the necessary charts which can be found at the bottom of this article. The currencies are classified for the coming weeks as follows:The last 3 months currency classifications from a longer term perspective are provided for reference purposes. The necessary charts can be found in the previous article Weekly Currency Score Wk34 . The currencies are classified for the coming weeks as follows:

Currency Score

The EUR has a score of 8. This is an average currency and it should have by preference a score from 4 to 5. It has a score at the moment of a strong currency.

The USD has a score of 4. This is a strong currency and it should have by preference a score from 6 or 8. It has a score at the moment of an average currency.

Most currencies are at the right level when looking at the last 3 months currency classification. The EUR and the USD are not at the right level.

There is an increase of momentum for the EUR that is getting stronger.

There is a pullback for the USD when looking at the market as a whole.

The pairs that we may look at are all most probably trending except for the pairs with the USD which are most probably ranging.





For analyzing the best pairs to trade this classification is the first issue. When looking at the most recent score that is used for the coming period we can see in the screenshot below the following deviations:The conclusion is:

Currency Score difference



EUR/AUD with the NZD/CHF

EUR/CAD with the AUD/CHF

GBP/AUD with the CAD/CHF

GBP/CAD eith the EUR/NZD





The EUR/AUD is in an uptrend but outside the Bollinger Band.

The NZD/CHF is in a downtrend and within the Bollinger Band.

The EUR/CAD is in an uptrend but outside the Bollinger Band.

The AUD/CHF is in a downtrend and within the Bollinger Band.

The GBP/AUD is in an uptrend and within the Bollinger Band.

The CAD/CHF is in a downtrend and just outside the Bollinger Band. Most probably it will be inside when trading starts again.

The GBP/CAD is in an uptrend and within the Bollinger Band.

The EUR/NZD is in an uptrend and within the Bollinger Band.

