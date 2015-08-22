10 Currencies Likely shaped the great match

Central Asian countries , Kazakhstan was the last shake-up raises against the global currency trading . Currency plummeted teng amounting to 22% after Kazakhstan relinquish control the exchange rate of its currency , kur reveal about the existence of urgency amongst policy makers , i.e. currency depreciation tries to do it early .

Viet Nam has also devaluate dong, while the various currencies are traded freely like rand South Africa and Turkey increasingly lira plummeted .

The cause of the onset of a wave of currency depreciation is the decision of China to make the yuan weak 11 Agustus then which made various countries become competitive with the country's second-largest economy in the world in the export market and sells the goods to the country of bamboo curtain that in the circumstances of the losers. Various countries of the former Soviet Union face problems more with continued weakening of the ruble that make them unpleasant position in trade with Russia .

The following overview of the 10 currencies including most at risk due to global developments in recent times .

Saudi Arabia : riyal With the ownership of the foreign exchange reserves of $ 675 billion, Saudi Arabia , the world's largest oil exporter , got enough capacity to sustain its currency benchmark . For forward contracts , which traders use to bet or raises the price movement forward, down to the level of the most weak since 2003, with a reduction of approximately 1 riyal % over the past 12 months.

Turkmenistan manat : this oil exporting countries with economic ties that are close to Russia 's devalued its currency by 19% in January. SEB AB based in Stockholm predicted further attenuation occurs 20% in six months.

Tajik somoni : the Countries near to do with this which reached Kazakshtan 11% of its trade , estimated SEB will depreciate its currency 's 10 to 20 %.

DRAM Armenia : currency is already down 15% in the last 12 months , compared with a decline of 46% in rubles. A quarter of the country's trade is with Russia .

Kyrgyzstan som : weakening in tenge will be pressing his country's relationship with the som since Kazakhstan , according to the research of BMI .

Egypt : pound the country restrict access of investors against foreign currencies in the midst of its shortcomings since the protests of the Arab Spring 2011. Traders predicted the pound will weaken around 22 % in one year.

Lira Turkey : is one of the worst performing currency in the world since the devaluation of the yuan China last August 11 . Increased political violence and the possibility of early elections complicates the problem.

The Nigerian naira : futures trading that oil exporting countries showed their currency will fall more than 20% against the dollar in the next year.

Cedi Ghana : oil exporters as well , but its main problems of inefficient provision of fiscal first , which increases inflation and debt.

Kwacha Zambia : this country very open against China with export his copper about 70%.