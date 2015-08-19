Gold going to 1500

Expecting the gold price to continue going up, entered another BUY order with 0.2 lot size. It's a bit risky to enter an order so early in the day with only 1 H4 candle completed and with so low margin levels. Hence will close the BUY orders, immediately on any indication of gold price going down and wait for another opportunity to trade. As of now, believe that the gold price will continue to up.

In D1 time frame, the gold price seems to have completed touching the MAs, and seem to be on the verge of bouncing back. Even though there is a possibility of price going down to the price level of 1101, the current set up in all levels indicate the price continuing to go up without any downward retracement. Hence took the risk of adding another BUY order with such low margin levels.