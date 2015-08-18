Gold going to 1500

Now that the gold price has reached beyond 1118, as mentioned in my previous post, i would like to wait for this current candle to close. I was expecting the gold price to come up to 1118 in four H1 candles, but the fact that the price went to 1118 in a single H1 candle, gives me an indication of a powerful price movement continuing upwards of last Thursday's high. But if it is a downward trend, the current H4 candle could close below its opening price and continue to go down. The fact that the price has just finished touching the MAs in D1 time frame gives the possibility of price bouncing back up. As of now, expect the price to continue going up.