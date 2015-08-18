Gold going to 1500

Exactly the thing i was worried about, downward spike in gold price, i mentioned in my previous posts. I expect the price to retrace to 1118 before going down further or expect the current price level around 1113 to be a support for a bounce back to upward price movement. Will decide after the close of the current H4 candle. The gold price could retrace to 1101 by today. Any further retracement below that level would signal a downward trend for the rest of the month. Waiting for the current H4 candle to close.