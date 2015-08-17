Gold going to 1500

Paid the price of not waiting for the candle to close. Should have waited for the H4 candle to close before deciding on the trade. The gold price doing a double top at fibo level of 50.0 on last month's candle has been playing on my mind and was expecting a downward spike, hence ordered SELL order in the middle of a candle. Another mistake was to change the stop loss level to Friday's high from Thursday's high. Ultimately lost $200 in this confusion, but the equity is still on a profit at around $1400 from $1000. Still maintaining my BUY order as i believe this to be a downward retracement, if at all!!!