Elliott Wave Analysis

USD Index Looks For Support, EURUSD Near Resistance : Elliott Wave AnalysisThe Dollar Index is falling strongly this week, which we see as an incautious leg down from 98.40. Yet, in spite of the solid decrease we see the list in the last phases of a remedial move. We are following an extended level from July 21st that can be close fruition. On the other hand, another leg down to around 95.70 could take after to make wave v) in (c), before the cost will swing forcefully to the upside.

In the meantime we are taking a gander at wave four on EURUSD which could rally up to 1.2230/50 today and finishes wave C at 138.2% expansion of wave B.

