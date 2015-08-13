Quick Technical Overview For Tomorrow - US Dollar Index (DXY)

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Sergey Golubev, 2015.08.14 19:00

Forex Weekly Outlook August 17-21 (based on forexcrunch article)

Japan GDP data, Inflation in the UK, the US and Canada, FOMC Meeting Minutes, US Unemployment Claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index. These are our market movers for this week. Join us as we explore the highlights on Forex calendar.



U.S. data released last week raises hopes for a Fed rate hike by the end of the third quarter. Retail sales rebounded in July amid a rise in purchases of automobiles and other goods, suggesting growth rate is positive in the second and third quarters. Retail sales edged up 0.6%, in line with market forecast, while core sales, excluding automobiles gained 0.4%. The robust release added to a strong employment data, suggesting the US economy is on solid footing. Will this trend continue?

