EUR/USD going to 1.33

I still believe that the eurusd price is going to 1.33, in spite of so many experts believing the other way round. At least in gold, started seeing some posts supporting the possibility of gold up trend in the short term but nothing like that in the case of eurusd. Every post says that eurusd is in a bearish trend and usd is to grow stronger in September. I have already mentioned in my old posts that i believe that the eurusd price is at a low ZZ, indicated by several factors, https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/646277 , which is a good position to enter a BUY. Since the eurusd price dropped to 1.096 today morning before going up, i am not sure if it will go down again to 1.09. Expect the price to range at this 1.1 level and spike up in a day or two.



