Actually F'd Tuesday – Death Crosses Hit Dow And NYSE Today!

Try not to say we didn't caution you!
Last Tuesday we let you know wares were caving (within proper limits) and that Chinese shortcoming would spread to the district (check) and reason other Asian and Emerging Markets to start giving way (check) and, all the more imperatively, that there was nothing we could do to stop the NYSE and the Dow from framing "demise crosses," which are an extremely bearish specialized marker.
As of Friday morning, the 50 dma on the Dow was 17,842 and the 200 dma was 17,800, so 42 focuses separated and today, DESPITE the 241-point pop (1.4%) we had yesterday, the 50 and 200 dmas are currently only 10 focuses separated and WILL cross today unless the Dow deals with a 200-point pick up for the day. On the NYSE, Friday we were at 10,934 on the 50 dma and 10,916 on the 200 dma and at the beginning of today those midpoints are only 3 focuses separated yet the NYSE can keep away from a cross today by basically including around 50 or more focuses.
Lamentably, that is not prone to happen as yesterday's rally was fake, Fake, FAKE! as the morning's humorously low-volume prop employment was finished by one of the weakest sessions of the year, finished off by a tragic minimal pop into the nearby that was so fake my 13 year-old girl snickered when she saw the outline.
Our Members reacted by squeezing our Dow shorts, which started at 17,500 in the morning and were squeezed to a 17,550 normal into the nearby and toward the beginning of today we got the money for them out at 17,450 for a $500 per contract pick up however we'll short again if that line comes up short or in the event that we re-test 17,500, obviously.
That was nothing contrasted with the Nikkei shorts, which we got at 20,900 in a post I distributed to Seeking Alpha's Research segment for our 5% Monthly Gains Portfolio. The portfolio had a choice exchange we were exploiting in any case, in the post, as a reward to Futures Traders, we had a call to short Nikkei Futures (/NKD) at 20,900 and as of now toward the beginning of today we had the capacity exit at 20,600 for a $1,500 per contract pick u