Asian shares fell on Tuesday

Most of Asian indices ended Tuesday in the red zone. It comes amid unexpected news that The People Bank of China allowed yuan to depreciate by 2%. This move of China's central bank was announced as the next step to the new market. However, many experts expect the devaluation to bring a new fall in the interest rate of the Chinese regulator.

Shanghai Composite is the only one of all indices, who finished Tuesday in the green side. It adds 0,02%. The day passed on Shanghai Stock Exchange very nervously due to high volatility. The most disappointing dynamic was shown by the airlines stocks. China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines lost respectively 7.4% and 6.8%. Air China fell 5.6%.

Hang Seng lost 0.09% today. Financial and real estate companies were also traded in the red zone.

Kospi edged down 0,8%. South Korea's index closed the day at a new four-week low.



S&P/ASX 200 dropped by 0,7%. Australian index went down following creditors and retailers. National Australia Bank lost 2.6%; Westpac and the Australia and New Zealand Bank fell more than 1% each. Retailers, for example JB Hi-Fi (— 7.3%) and Harvey Norman (— 3.1%), fixed Monday's income. But the resource sector limited the fall of the index. BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto gained more than 1%, while Evolution Mining rose by 5,8%.

Nikkei lost 0,4%. The Japan's index got off quite easily, but still were down. Investors are trying to assess the yuan's devaluation while obtaining some profits.



