EUR/USD going to 1.33

The strategy is to BUY low and SELL high. There was a price drop in eurusd which brought the prices close to the MAs in H4 and D1. Probably, it could go even a little bit lower, but entered a BUY order with a small lot size just to convey the idea of BUY from a LOW. In terms of dollar value, it might not be much but observe it in terms of number of pips. Moreover, i have a BUY order in gold, where i have already used the maximum lot size possible for my account. The price is below the opening price of the day and close to the opening price of the week and month, probably, it won't go below these opening prices anymore in the month.