GBP/AUD Weekly Outlook - one of the leading pair for the week to make money in day trading

This is the other interesting pair you can make money with, together with AUDCAD and NZDUSD.



W1 price is on primary bullish with ranging between the levels:

2.1525 resistance level, and

1.9822 support level.



Both levels are located to be far above Ichimoku cloud for the primary bullish market condition so I think the reversal to the bearish is absolutely impossible for this week (and for next week as well).



Chinkou Span line is indicating the bullish ranging which is just started within the levels. But nearest resistance 2.1525 is just near the market price (if we are talking about D1/W1 timeframed chart for example) so this level can be easy broken for good breakout to be continuing.



This is one of the leading pair for this week to make maney in day trading.







If W1 price will break 2.1525 resistance level so we may see the breakout to be continuing (bullish trend following).

If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.



Trend:



W1 - bullish