Indonesia-made Car Tough specifications that the world admires.

Indonesia turns out to have a very achievement prides in the field of national defense. This is evident with the creation of the original tougher Indonesia-made vehicle that has a superb specification. Dubbed the car ' Komodo dragon ' in fact, this car is intended for the purpose of national defence or often known as combat vehicles. A car called Komodo BREW PT. Pindad.





At first glance, this review we've ever monil briefly in a previous article entitled " Tough Car of Indonesia is the world 's most Sought ". This time we want to provide more detailed reviews about this car with the following technical specifications that will make the reader Marvel all will power this car. In fact, this car is the car Sport Utility Vehicle ( SUV ) that was designed to get ease in reaching each area especially in off road . Large dimensions can also be transported more passengers at once the stuff for the sake of humanity and the purpose of national defense .

In terms of exterior design , this car has a very macho , it is visible from the car body dent is a very straightforward . Plus the use of colored matte paint or doff that makes this car looks increasingly gahar . Not only face are stout , but the specs this car also proved to be very good . This is evident with his ability to conduct an ambush could be said to be the equivalent of a tactical vehicle exceeds even named Sherpa belongs to France. If seen at a glance , the car was similar to the design of car combat Jeep American -made i.e. Hummer . It is indeed justified the existence of the car because this is indeed a bit much take car of Hummer basicly . However , PT Pindad did not take the whole blueprint of Hummer car . There are even a few weaknesses that Hummer has increased on Indonesia -made Komodo car .

Tactical Vehicle Specification Car Of Artificial Indonesia Komodo Dragons .

The Kitchen Runway

Komodo dragon at the engine, the car carrying the diesel engine capacity cc 5.193 . tough diesel engines is also already equipped turbo intercooler which can produce maximum power 210 ps at 2,500 RPM. With a capacity of the machine , it can be ascertained very reliable if used on the streets rocky Road though.

Of diesel engines that still combined with 6 speed manual transmission and gear to step down. Surely differensial locker also had embedded well in this combat vehicles for the sake of supporting the capabilities off road . One more thing, this car has also provided movers on the fourth side of the vehicle . The large engine capacity is intended to support the performance of the car due to the weight of his body which is pretty heavy.

Security



In terms of security of course this car already provided excellent security . The body style used on this car is not a metal . Steel is a material which becomes the main composition in preparing this car body . Plus more , the glass used also features bulletproof or they break the anti -sized up to 7.62 mm . Cars can become a very reliable vehicle when there are riots or even war though. Battering Ram cars for the series , its protection is reinforced to be able to break through the concrete wall boneless prolific thick up to 30 cm . Imaginable ability if used as daily car instead.

Car Variant



This is also true of Komodo car has 7 different variants for different purposes. Surely this variant adapted to the needs of the security forces that require the specification of different cars for different purposes. The following seven variants of this Car: the Komodo dragon car Reconnaissance Cars Armored Personal Carrier (APC) Car Car Car Missile Carrier Commando Battering Ram (One) car Ambulance Car Cannon Towing Any car variant of the Komodo dragon has a different price. But the price of this car turned out to exceed the price of the latest car though, namely range of 2 to 3 billion dollars for each of the units. On a variant of the Battering Ram, there is a very interesting feature to reviewed, i.e. is the night vision feature. By using this tool, of course, the process of ambushes or drive at night will not be disturbed because the troops can still be viewed by using the aid of night vision tools that can detect movement and body heat at night through the Indonesia-made car.



In addition, other features are also present in this variant of the Battering Ram. One of the unique features is the presence of ladders that can take up to 5 people at once. This ladder can be used later to raise the personnel on the plane when the vehicle is running. This feature is very useful when the process of the liberation of the hostages.