EURUSD going to 1.33?

I generally do not follow EUR/USD, but the strategy of BUY low and SELL high is applicable to any type of instrument. You can check out my other posts on forex gold prices. Using the same type of set up combining Zigzag, Fibo, Moving averages and chart patterns, i try to identify the HIGH and LOW in a trend to enter a SELL or BUY respectively. EUR in the pair EUR/USD is near a low ZZ, a key fibo level and yellow is getting locked above black progressively in different time frames, indicating the possibility of a retracement to 1.33. The below set up is only of level 1. Will keep posted about any changes.