SILVER Pivot Points Analysis - S1 Pivot at 12.66 as a next real bearish target

W1 price is located to be below yearly Central Pivot at 17.41 and above S1 Pivot at 12.66:
- The price is on bearish ranging between yearly Central Pivot at 17.41 and S1 Pivot at 12.66;
- The price is breaking descending triangle pattern with 14.35 support level from above to below for the bearish trend to be continuing;
- If weekly price will break 14.35 support level on close weekly bar so the next real bearish target is S1 Pivot at 12.66.
|Instrument
|S2 Pivot
|S1 Pivot
|Yearly PP
|R1 Pivot
|XAG/USD
|9.61
|12.66
|17.41
|20.45
Trend:
- W1 - bearish
- MN1 - bearish