SILVER Pivot Points Analysis - S1 Pivot at 12.66 as a next real bearish target
SILVER Pivot Points Analysis - S1 Pivot at 12.66 as a next real bearish target

7 August 2015, 15:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
W1 price is located to be below yearly Central Pivot at 17.41 and above S1 Pivot at 12.66:

  • The price is on bearish ranging between yearly Central Pivot at 17.41 and S1 Pivot at 12.66;
  • The price is breaking descending triangle pattern with 14.35 support level from above to below for the bearish trend to be continuing;
  • If weekly price will break 14.35 support level on close weekly bar so the next real bearish target is S1 Pivot at 12.66.

InstrumentS2 Pivot
S1 Pivot
Yearly PP
R1 Pivot
XAG/USD 9.61
12.66 17.41 20.45

Trend:

  • W1 - bearish
  • MN1 - bearish
#silver, technical analysis, pivot points