Creditors and Greece Likely to achieve agreement.

Creditors and Greece

Both parties, Greece and the creditur said on Tuesday that they were confident of reaching a deal in recent days for bailouts of billions of euro, this is a surprise because previous meetings filled with contradiction .

Bailouts worth 86 billion euros ( 94.5 billion u.s. dollars ) should be poured on 20 August , or the granting of an extension of the bond second, if Greece has to pay off a debt of 3.5 billion euros to the European Central Bank (ECB ), which will be due on that date .

Close the meeting in Athens, the Finance Minister of Greece Euclid Tsakalotos says negotiations are running better than expected. Meanwhile in Brussels, the EU Commission officials say they are happy with the progress .

"At the moment we are on the right track and efforts in instensive continues, " said EU Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told Reuters .

This will be the third bailout for Greece since 2010 , this is aimed at preventing the country from bankruptcy and out of the euro zone . Previous negotiations always convoluted , stalled by small changes start of retirement up to hours of operation of the store.

During this year they also compounded the explosion of anger about the responsibility, authority and even blackmail.

However, according to sources who participated in the negotiations, Greece became very cooperative in the talks that reopened last July after previously experiencing a deadlock about the terms of the bailout.