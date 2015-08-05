Quick Technical Overview - Dow Jones Industrial Average: levels and ideas

Weekly price is on bullish market condition for ranging between 17396.4 support level and 18350.3 resistance level:



Chinkou Span line is indicating the ranging condition.

The nearest resistance levels are 18186.2 and 18350.3.

The nearest support levels are 17396.4 and 17033.05.

Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the secondary ranging within the primary bullish.



Pivot Points (yearly PP on weekly chart): the price is ranging between yearly Central Pivot at 17091 and R1 Pivot at 18841.



Instrument S1 Pivot

Yearly PP

R1 Pivot

DJI

16081

17091

18841









If W1 price will break 17396.4 support level so the secondary correction will be started.

If W1 price will break 17033.5 support level so we may see the reversal of the price movement from the primary bullish to the primary bearish market condition.

If W1 price will break 18350.3 resistance level on close W1 bar so the bullish trend will be continuing.

If not so the price will be ranging between the levels.

Trend:



W1 - ranging bullish