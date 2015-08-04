AUDUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - RBA Rate Statement and 94 pips price movement

Cash Rate and

RBA Rate Statement

past data is 2.00%

forecast data is 2.00%

actual data is 2.00% according to the latest press release

if hawkish > expected = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Cash Rate and RBA Rate Statement] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries. Short term interest rates are the paramount factor in currency valuation - traders look at most other indicators merely to predict how rates will change in the future. RBA Rate Statement is among the primary tools the RBA Reserve Bank Board uses to communicate with investors about monetary policy. It contains the outcome of their decision on interest rates and commentary about the economic conditions that influenced their decision. Most importantly, it discusses the economic outlook and offers clues on the outcome of future decisions.

"The Federal Reserve is expected to start increasing its policy rate later this year, but some other major central banks are continuing to ease policy. Hence, global financial conditions remain very accommodative. Despite fluctuations in markets associated with the respective developments in China and Greece, long-term borrowing rates for most sovereigns and creditworthy private borrowers remain remarkably low."



"The Board today judged that leaving the cash rate unchanged was appropriate at this meeting. Further information on economic and financial conditions to be received over the period ahead will inform the Board's ongoing assessment of the outlook and hence whether the current stance of policy will most effectively foster sustainable growth and inflation consistent with the target."

AUDUSD M5: 94 pips price movement by AUD - Cash Rate news event :