IMF Join Greece with Lender requirements.

The International Monetary Fund

(IMF)

, though it

is willing to

join

in the

negotiations with the

creditors

with

Greece

, hinting that

her willingness

to participate

in the

approval of

new

aid

depends on

progress

in

some

important matters

and not

resolved

long ago.

The world body wants to see an economic reform program pro- comprehensive growth for Greece ; advances in its implementation ; the guarantee fund of the country's needs ; and debt relief .

The IMF is right in asserting that the terms of the fourth . Without it all , approval of the bailout ( bailouts ) will face the same fate with two prior approval , which loosen time for Greece and its partners in the euro zone , but with expensive prices .

All the bailout does not repeat loss against the country's economy slumped , but it also does not restore the fortunes of the very hard circumstances experienced by the people of Greece for a long time .

Without the IMF, several creditors (such as Germany , the European Central Bank / ECB and other European financial institutions ) will face difficulties in making their leaders to support the granting of large numbers of new funds to Greece .

And without the IMF, Greece PRIME MINISTER Alexis Tsipras will be hard to muster the internal unity is necessary for the success of the implementation of its domestic economic reforms that are unpopular , including the largest group that makes it difficult in his party.

In two previous bailout , the IMF forced by political pressure (especially from Europe, but also from the USA) . This time the IMF confirms the need for analytic and operational guidelines for the new setting to Greece .