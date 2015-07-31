Gold going to 1154! Still...

For the past one week, i have posted about prices going to 1154... Trouble with retracements is that they are swift and spikey... By the time we get a confirmed BUY or SELL set up, we are nowhere near the HIGH or SELL respectively.

The BUY order i entered last night closed after the stop loss trigger...but entered a BUY order in the morning today.

While there were no BUY indication from Level 1 set up, entered the order using level 2 set up. Hope we understand the risks involved in trading a retracement. The moral of the story is that never enter a BUY from a high and SELL from a low, however the indicators might lead you.

There is a possibility for the prices to retrace to 1089, before proceeding to 1154. Even if the prices don't reach 1154 this week, probably will do so next week.

I'll post if there are any variations.