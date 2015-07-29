All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts Analysis of 32 Currency Pairs 29 July 2015, 10:02 rlacerdajf 0 33 Hi Traders,New text on the blog. Analysis of 32 Currency Pairs.Visit: http://migre.me/qXExF Thanks. To add comments, please log in or register Trading strategy Heads or Tails analysis of the trading robot code. Other 5 0 Technical Market Analysis For 2026-01-21 Analytics & Forecasts 5 0 Keltner Channels Buy Sell Alerts My Trading 13 0 FOR FREE - Donchian Zig-Zag Indicator My Trading 18 0 🔥 Titanium Flux EA — XAUUSD | LIVE PERFORMANCE Statistics 15 0 📊 TOL LANGIT ETF – Strategy Comparison (Real Data) Trading Strategies 41 0 1 Breaking Down the Barrier Trading Strategies 37 0 Prompt Engineering for Traders: How to Talk to AI to Get Profitable Code Trading Strategies 35 0 The "Witching Hour" in Algo-Trading: Why Your EA Fails at 00:00 (And How to Fix It) Trading Systems 59 0 234 Gold Daily Analysis (19 January 2026): Hanging Man Pattern and Market Context 150 Top 5 High-Impact Economic Events This Week (January 19–23, 2026) 138 Mastering XAUUSD Daily: What Smart Traders Are Watching Today, January 19,2026 forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB