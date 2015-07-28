EURUSD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - ranging for correction

H4 price is on primary bullish market condition with secondary ranging between 1.1128 resistance and 1.1049 support levels which are located above Ichimoku cloud and far above Senkou Span A line which is the virtual border between the primary bullish and the primary bearish on the chart.

Chinkou Span line is above the price indicating the local downtrend by direction as the secondary correction to be started in the near future.



price is ranging between 1.1128 resistance and 1.1049 support levels;

next target in case of the secondary correction to be started is 1.0968.



Resistance

Support

1.1128 1.1049 N/A

1.0968

If H4 price will break 1.1049

If H4 price will break 1.1128

If not so

Recommendation for long: watch close H4 price to break 1.1128 for possible buy trade

Recommendation to go short: watch H4 price to break 1.1049 support level for possible sell trade



Trading Summary: ranging

support level on close H4 bar so the local downtrend as the secondary correction will be started up to 1.0968 as the next target.resistance level so the bullish trend will be continuing.the price will be ranging between 1.1128 and 1.1049 levels with primary bearish

SUMMARY : bullish



TREND

: possible correction