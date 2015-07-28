EURUSD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - ranging for correction

H4 price is on primary bullish market condition with secondary ranging between 1.1128 resistance and 1.1049 support levels which are located above Ichimoku cloud and far above Senkou Span A line which is the virtual border between the primary bullish and the primary bearish on the chart.
- Chinkou Span line is above the price indicating the local downtrend by direction as the secondary correction to be started in the near future.
- price is ranging between 1.1128 resistance and 1.1049 support levels;
- next target in case of the secondary correction to be started is 1.0968.
|Resistance
|Support
|1.1128
|1.1049
|N/A
|1.0968
If H4 price will break 1.1049 support level on close H4 bar so the local downtrend as the secondary correction will be started up to 1.0968 as the next target.
If H4 price will break 1.1128 resistance level so the bullish trend will be continuing.
If not so the price will be ranging between 1.1128 and 1.1049 levels with primary bearish
- Recommendation for long: watch close H4 price to break 1.1128 for possible buy trade
- Recommendation
to go short: watch H4 price to break 1.1049 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: ranging
SUMMARY : bullish