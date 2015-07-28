Max Keiser: "People never give up on their liberties. But under some delusion..." - Video

Anglo-Irish philosopher Edmund Burke once said: "The people never give up their liberties. But under some delusion..." If he'd been alive today in the U.K., he would recognize that the liberty-sacrificing delusion represents a property bubble.

What is it about? Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert again shed light on the double-facedness of politicians. In their pre-election campaign, George Osborne and David Cameron promised a right to buy housing association properties. This helped drive them higher in the election ratings. However, the very first days in office, the Tories started to roll back the civil liberties adding more surveillance.

The hosts bring under light the recent developments in the UK policy-making with the House of Lords voting in favor of an amendment to the charity bill that seeks to ensure "charities are not compelled to use or dispose of their assets in a way which is inconsistent with their charitable purposes," while the House of Commons seeks to extend the right to buy.



Max explains that, as Thatcher did, Osborne tries to write a new law to confiscate properties for the kleptocrats. These are properties privately owned by charities, and they are forcing these charities to sell them - like forcing the Green Peace to sell their land to its workers! What in America is called communism, in the U.K. is called capitalism...



