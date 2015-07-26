USD/CAD Weekly 10 Month Trendline
26 July 2015, 15:08
Nurochman
10 month trendline has bolstered USDCAD on late plunges. The improvement shows potential for resumption of the more extensive bull move.


USDCAD has broken out. 11 year highs aren't far-removed. The 2009 high is at 1.3062 (fair underneath the 127.2% augmentation of the March-May go, which is at 1.3083)." 11 year highs have been come to. The following measured level is the 161.8% expansion of the March-May run at 1.3399. The March high at 1.2834 is now support.

