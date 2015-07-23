A Wave Of Protest

In the travel towards the return to the normal situation , Greece banks re-opened on last Monday and Greece pay the debt due to the European Central Bank (ECB) and the IMF . The ECB increased the amount of funds being emergency 900 billion euros, an amount equal to last week. Yesterday was Tuesday the agency Standard Poor's raises credit rating & foreign Greece 2 levels .

But the new budget cuts occur is still difficult in a country that accepted economy have one quarter of contraction during the five years of crisis and unemployment rate of more than 25%. The rally initiated by a group of major public sector ADEDY , the Communist Party and anti-nuclear groups SEMENTAL establisment attracts thousands of people in front of the Parliament building .

Apart from a few minor incidents , there was no repeat of the unrest at the rally last week, when several masked youths threw Molotov cocktails into police at a time when lawmakers are arguing about the Bill the first bailouts .

With the mistrust among the countries of the euro zone still occur even though an agreement has been obtained last week to launch negotiations with the bailouts , a senior member of the Parliament of Germany came from the Conservative Party of Chancellor Angela Merkel warned Greece that they may not get the grant if it does not support the reforms.

"We will still keep an eye on Greece if they accept that reform up and running ," says Gunther Krichbaum , leader of the European Parliamentary Committee for Germany . " Greece must agree to the entire requirement , or bailouts will not be flowing. "

The draft legislation does not regulate the cutting early retirement fund or raising taxes farmers, the most contested the Conservative Party New Democracy and most of the leadership of Syriza party .

In fact, this measure is not included in the draft legislation raises speculation of the media that Greece will not meet that commitment . Finance Minister says Parliament Member Tsakolotos Euclid Greece had agreed with Crediture to agree on this issue during the bailout talks take place .

Draft legislation was put into the legislation of European Union rules against Greece for a failed bank , losses shares and creditors of the borrower's unhealthy tax before the results can be used. It is also increasingly strengthened laws governing foreclosures , even though his Government promised Tsipras PM won't let the bank foreclose on the main house.

It also concerns the judicial system changes , similar to the system that resisted Syriza before they came to power , and most of the members of the hard-line Left the Platform also opposes it .