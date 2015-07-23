Greece Was Facing Another Economic Hardship

Greece may have got a little extra time thanks to bailouts of the third , but its economic problems continued this year , and probably getting worse .

The results of the interview against 20 people , the economist recently :

1. A sharp decline of the economy

Based on the results of the survey estimated the average Bloomberg, gross domestic product ( GDP ) contraction of 0.7% in 2015 , compared with 0.8% expansion in 2014 . This will be the seventh decline on an annual basis in the last 8 years . Keep in mind that the economy of that size is 200 billion dollars it has already shrunk a quarter of the size of its economy is entering recession of 2008 .

2. More and more unemployment

Average unemployment was 26.3% this year , more than previously expected i.e. 25.9 % in the last survey of Bloomberg in April. This led to more unrest for the young . More than half of those who are unemployed are faced with the choice of back living with their parents or find work elsewhere. Already many experts in the country choose to leave Greece .

3. irregular financial balance sheets