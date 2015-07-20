Forex - Weekly outlook

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/111434



The U.S. dollar marched higher against most of its major rivals on Friday, as upbeat U.S. inflation and housing data added to expectations for an interest rate hike this fall.

Data on Friday showed that U.S. consumer prices rose 0.3% in June, the fifth consecutive monthly increase, while core prices, which exclude food and energy, increased 0.2% last month, adding to signs of firming inflation. A separate report showed that U.S. housing starts surged 9.8% to 1.174 million units in June. Analysts had expected housing starts to increase by 6.2% last month. Meanwhile, U.S. building permits jumped 7.4% to 1.343 million units in June, the most since July 2007, pointing to a rapidly strengthening housing market. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said earlier in the week that the central bank was on track to raise interest rates by the end of the year if the economy continues to grow as expected. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies, inched up 0.3% to end at 98.09 late Friday, the strongest level since April 23. For the week, the index rose 1.9%, the biggest weekly gain since May, amid growing indications that a rate hike is coming in the U.S. later this year. The dollar gained ground against the yen and Swiss franc, with USD/JPY rising to a three-week peak and USD/CHF hitting a 12-week high, amid speculation the Fed will move ahead with its first rate hike in nearly a decade as soon as September.EUR/USD was down 0.41% to 1.0831 late Friday, the lowest level since May 27, as upbeat U.S. economic data highlighted the diverging monetary policy outlook between the Fed and the European Central Bank.The single currency lost 3% against the greenback on the week, the worst weekly performance in eight weeks.Euro zone ministers agreed on Thursday to give Greece a €7 billion bridging loan from a European Union-wide fund to keep its finances afloat until a bailout is approved. The news came after the ECB increased its emergency lending to Greek banks by €900 million and added that it is operating under the assumption that Greece will remain in the euro zone. Meanwhile, the pound rallied to an eight-year high against the euro, as expectations for a rate hike in the U.K. boosted demand for sterling.Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said earlier in the week that the time for the bank to raise rate increases is moving closer. Elsewhere, the Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollars all tumbled to multi-year lows against their U.S. counterpart as falling commodity prices and concerns over the health of China's economy dampened demand for growth-linked assets. Gold futures tumbled to a five-year low of $1,129.60 on Friday, while oil slumped to a 14-week trough of $50.50.

In the week ahead, market players will focus on U.S. data on home sales and jobless claims for further indications on the strength of the economy and the timing of an interest rate hike.







Manufacturing data from China, the euro zone and the U.S. will also be in focus. Ahead of the coming week, Investing.com has compiled a list of these and other significant events likely to affect the markets.







