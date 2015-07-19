The opening of the Bank in Greece began Monday after the election votes in Parliament

Greece Bank will reopen for basic service on Monday, three weeks after they were closed to prevent their collapse, as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras prepares to appeal on a second parliamentary vote is important to secure the bailout.

The people of Greece will get back the banking services including the ability to deposit checks and safe deposit box access , the Government stated in the letter of the decision yesterday. Although customers will continue to face restrictions on cash withdrawals , the daily limit is 60 euros ($ 65) will be replaced by a cumulative maximum of 420 euros per week.

The Athens Stock Exchange also closed the month-long confrontation between Greece and its creditors , will remain shut on Monday, as " more regulation is needed "

Tsipras is seeking discussions with the Governments of the euro zone on the third bailout after Greece Member of Parliament go along with their demands for other economic ventures . Hours after voting early Thursday, the European Central Bank emergency funding approved for lenders in the country.

The European Union followed on Friday with a 7 billion euro bridge loan to keep the State afloat during negotiations on a three-year rescue program worth as much as 86 billion euros. The loan would help cover a 3.5 billion euro payout to the European Central Bank are due Monday.

The Government of Greece still faces a parliamentary vote Wednesday on the second package prerequisites for further financial assistance , including tax increases on farmers . The vote Sunday prompted some party members to revolt , forcing Syriza Tsipras for cabinet reshuffle on Friday.

Held hostage

The most indebted European countries come closer than ever to being forced out of the single currency this month after European leaders stunned Tsipras by calling a snap referendum on cutting spending and tax rises demanded by creditors . Although the majority of the people voting "no " Greece , he was forced to surrender to a heavier Pack which European leaders say the only way to keep Greece in euro.

In all, 64 of Parliament 's 300 lawmakers vote against the package. Half of the "no " votes came from Syriza , including former Finance Minister yanis Varoufakis . The level of opposition shows Tsipras may be forced to govern with a minority Government , relying on opposition lawmakers to pass legislation .

The new Government would probably last "a maximum of two months," and "the only way out is elections."the euro area need to give approval of Parliament for the negotiations. France and Finland do so earlier in the week.

The debate about how the country's debt may be restructured continued with the Finance Minister of Italy Pier Carlo Padoan said one option would be to extend maturities .