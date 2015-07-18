Chinese Brokers Receive Central Government Credit Lifeline

China’s biggest state-owned banks have managed to put together an aid package worth $209 billion for the country’s margin finance agency,

Chinese brokers have received a substantial lifeline to help temper a market free-fall that has roiled Chinese stock markets over the past month, according to a recent FT report.

The timeline of Chinese equities’ tumble has caused great concern amongst investors, given such a meteoric rise and staunch decline some weeks later. As a result, the Chinese government is attempting to alleviate the decline, buttressing the market in a bid to foster confidence from investors as questions of sustainability abound

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