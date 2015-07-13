Weekly economic calendar July 13-17

This week will bring a slew of economic data worldwide. Although a deal between Greece and its creditors has been reached Monday, the negotiations will continue this week. Moreover, three major central banks banks - European Central Bank, Bank of Canada and Bank of Japan - are expected to announce their interest rate decisions followed by press conferences. The US, Germany and Eurozone will release their final inflation rate for June and New Zealand for the quarter.

Monday, July 13



The Bank of England is to publish the results of its quarterly survey on credit conditions.

The UK BRC Retail Sales Monitor also for June will be published.

In the U.S., the Monthly Budget Statement for June will be out.

Tuesday, July 14



Australia is to release a report on business confidence.

Switzerland is to report on producer prices.

The U.K. is to release data on consumer price inflation.

In the euro zone, the ZEW Institute is to report on German economic sentiment.

Germany, UK, Spain and Italy will release their Inflation Rate for June.

In the U.S., the Retail Sales will be closely monitored along with the Import and Export Price Indexes as well as the NFIB Business Optimism Index for June and the Business Inventories for May.

Overnight, the Bank of Japan will post its Monetary Policy Statement followed by a Press Conference.

Wednesday, July 15



Australia is to release data on consumer sentiment.

China is to release what will be closely watched figures on second quarter economic growth, as well as data on industrial production and fixed asset investment.

In the U.K., In Britain, the ILO Unemployment Rate for the last three months to May will be released, especially the Average Earnings after the Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne set them to the epicentre for the UK economic recovery and lifted off the targets.

Canada is to release data on manufacturing sales.

The BoC is to announce its benchmark interest rate and publish its rate statement. The announcement is to be followed by a press conference to discuss the monetary policy decision.

The U.S. is to publish figures on industrial production and manufacturing activity in the New York region.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is to testify on the semiannual monetary policy report before the House Financial Services Committee, in Washington.

Thursday, July 16



In New Zealand, the inflation rate for the second quarter of 2015 will be out.

Australia will issue July’s Consumer Inflation Expectations for the next 12 months and the National Australia Bank will reveal its survey results for the Business Confidence for the second quarter of 2015.

Switzerland is to release data on retail sales.

The euro zone is to publish revised data on consumer inflation.

The ECB is also to announce its monetary policy decision. The rate announcement will be followed by a post-policy meeting press conference with President Mario Draghi.

In the U.S., the NAHB Housing Market Index and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey both for July and the CB Leading Indicator for June will be out.

In Washington, Fed Chair Janet Yellen is to testify on the semiannual monetary policy report before the Senate Banking Committee.



Friday, July 17



Canada and the U.S. are to report on consumer inflation.

The U.S. is also to release data on building permits and housing starts.

The University of Michigan will show us the first estimate for the Consumer Sentiment Index in July.