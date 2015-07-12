EURUSD: Risk Points Higher

EURUSD: With EUR closing higher the past week, we look for more recovery higher to occur. Resistance is seen at the 1.1250 level with a cut through here opening the door for more upside towards the 1.1300 level. Further up, resistance lies at the 1.1350 level where a break will expose the 1.1400 level. Its weekly RSI is bullish and pointing higher supporting this view. Conversely, support lies at the 1.1100 level where a violation will aim at the 1.1050 level. A break of here will aim at the 1.1000 level with a turn below that level targeting the 1.0950 level. All in all, EUR faces downside threats in the medium term.



