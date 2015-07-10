Weekly digest July 6-10: Latest coverage, from European Greece to American Greece; from gold to silver manipulation

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

News of the week: What does the Greek crisis remind the U.S. of? Puerto Rico.



This week's main: A couple of days left before Greece's fate in the euro is determined.

Updates and opinions from the world media:



What's new in the world: policy, economic indicators, events



Currency and commodity market news



Stock market news



Company news



Self-development for traders

