Weekly digest July 6-10: Latest coverage, from European Greece to American Greece; from gold to silver manipulation

0
962
Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.
News of the week: What does the Greek crisis remind the U.S. of? Puerto Rico.
- Washington Post: A crisis with roots in Washington
- Bloomberg: How Puerto Rico's Debt Levels Compare With Those of U.S. States
- Washington Post: How Washington helped create Puerto Rico’s staggering debt crisis
- The Economist: The Puerto Rico problem
- Bloomberg: Puerto Rico Not Too Broke to Pay Debt, OppenheimerFunds Says
- Huffington Post: German Official Jokes About Trading Greece For Puerto Rico
- CNNMoney: The next domino to fall: Latin America
- Guardian: Ireland is no model for Greece
This week's main: A couple of days left before Greece's fate in the euro is determined.
Updates and opinions from the world media:
- Guardian: Greek debt crisis: Tsipras urges MPs to back bailout plan
- BBC News: Greece debt crisis: Will EU leaders choose Grexit?
- BBC News: Greece debt crisis puts Germany's Merkel under pressure
- Bloomberg: France Hails Greek Aid Proposals as Germany Reserves Judgment
- MarketWatch: 6 winners if Greece stays in eurozone
- Forbes: Five Reasons Why The Greeks Were Right
- New York Times: Comparing Greece to the Great Depression
- MQL5 Blogs: Why Greece won't provoke spreading of financial contagion
- MarketWatch: Verdict on Greece’s bailout deal could come today
- CNNMoney: Greeks talk austerity and government ineptitude
- Washington Post: Why one American economist believes Greeks ‘deserve better’ in their crisis
What's new in the world: policy, economic indicators, events
- MQL5 Blogs: IMF trims forecast for global economic growth, points to U.S. weakness
- MQL5 Blogs: Analysts: European turmoils could prevent Fed from raising rates
- MQL5 Blogs: Saudi Arabia to make a $10b investment in Russia
- Russia Today: BRICS/SCO summits in Russian city of Ufa LIVE UPDATES
- Deutsche Welle: BRICS nations launch new bank, currency pool
- Russia Today: BRICS New Development Bank may approve first loan by April, 2016 – President Kamath
- Deutsche welle: Sieren's China: A new dawn in Ufa
- Bloomberg: U.K. Trade Gap Narrows to Least Since 2013 as Imports Fall
- BBC News: Budget 2015 key points: At-a-glance summary
- Guardian: Osborne's proposals to relax planning system a 'retreat from localism'
- Forbes: The Biggest Opportunity In Agriculture May Be In Africa
Currency and commodity market news
- New York Times: Weighing the Fallout of a Greek Exit From the Euro
- MQL5 Blogs: Deutsche Bank about EUR and Risk
- MQL5 Blogs: China collapse: yuan predicted to drop 10% over next year
- MarketWatch: China wants to steal the ‘reins’ of the gold market
- MQL5 Blogs: UBS trims 2015 forecast for platinum group metals
- MQL5 Blogs: Goldman Sachs: Palladium fundamentals 'attractive'
- Kitco News: Manipulation Researcher Finds “Very Sharp Movements” in Silver Prices
- Kitco News: First Gold Manipulation, Now Silver? - Lead Researcher In Libor Case
- CNBC: Shock and ore: What iron ore's 10% rebound means
- MarketWatch: IEA: Oil may fall more as demand slows
- CNBC: Global oil demand to slow in 2016: IEA
- Washington Post: Iran nuclear talks move toward weekend round with gaps remaining
- Russia Today: Impact of Iran deal on oil remains uncertain – finance minister
Stock market news
- New York Times: Guide to China's Market Turmoil
- Forbes: The Death of the Chinese Stock Market
- CNNMoney: China stocks rebound: Is the worst over?
- CNNMoney: More bad news for stocks: Earnings may stink
- Forbes: Why Apple's Stock Has Been Weak
- MarketWatch: 12 market-beating stocks from a 214-year-old strategy
- MarketWatch: Costco's stock climbs after analyst sees 'rare opportunity' to buy
Company news
- MarketWatch: 10 S&P 500 companies most exposed to China
- New York Times: Gazprom Cancels Italian Contractor’s Deal for Black Sea Pipeline
- MQL5 Blogs: Report: Apple Watch sales drop 90%
- MarketWatch: Pandora has this unique advantage over Apple
- Deutsche Welle: IBM unveils 'breakthrough' computer chip
- New York Times: Reinventing Google for a Mobile World
- Forbes: As Microsoft Trims Phones, Windows May Be Best Mobile Strategy Yet
- Forbes: Questions Lurk After Microsoft Writes Off Nokia Buy
- New York Times: Honda Recalls 4.5 Million More Vehicles Over Takata Airbags
- New York Times: Ryanair Says It’ll Accept I.A.G.’s Takeover Bid for Its Aer Lingus Stake
- Washington Post: Uber is fighting a lawsuit that could upend its business